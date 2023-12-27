Duff McKagan teases 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!﻿' performance

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Duff McKagan will be kicking off the new year with a trip to late night TV.

The Guns N' Roses bassist is set to appear on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, January 9.

"January is looking to be a pretty busy month for me, and more on that at a later date," McKagan shares in a Facebook post. "We'll see ya on Kimmel on January 9th for those of you who get the show."

McKagan's 2023 included releasing a new solo album, Lighthouse, in between touring with GN'R. The "Welcome to the Jungle" outfit also put out two new songs this year, "The General" and "Perhaps."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!