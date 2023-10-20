Duff McKagan premieres video for solo song "I Just Don't Know" featuring Jerry Cantrell

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan has premiered the video for his solo song "I Just Don't Know," which features Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell.

The clip finds McKagan and Cantrell sitting in a dark room beneath a flickering screen as they strum acoustic guitars. The songs itself may not be what you'd expect from a collaboration between GN'R and AiC members, though things get more electric toward the end.

You can watch the "I Just Don't Know" video streaming now on YouTube.

"I Just Don't Know" appears on McKagan's new solo album Lighthouse, which is out now. The record also includes contributions from McKagan's GN'R bandmate Slash and Iggy Pop.

By the way, Alice in Chains just wrapped a run of shows opening for Guns N' Roses. During a show in Vancouver Monday, October 16, McKagan joined AiC onstage for their closing performance of "Rooster."

