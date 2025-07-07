Duran Duran makes surprise appearance at Sabrina Carpenter’s BST Hyde Park show

By Jill Lances

Duran Duran made a surprise appearance onstage in London on Sunday.

Fan-shot footage posted to YouTube shows the band's frontman, Simon Le Bon, and bassist John Taylor joining Sabrina Carpenter for her second BST Hyde Park show, where they collaborated on a performance of the band's classic track "Hungry Like the Wolf."

Duran Duran didn't have far to go to stop by Sabrina's show. They played Chelmsford, England, on Saturday. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have more shows left of their Summer European tour: They play Marbella, Spain, on Wednesday, followed by a show in Pula, Italy, on July 12.

