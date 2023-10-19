Dwight Twilley, singer of "I'm On Fire" and "Girls," dies at 72

Singer-songwriter Dwight Twilley, who gained fame in the '70s and '80s with hits like "I'm On Fire" and "Girls," passed away Wednesday, October 18, at the age of 72. The Church Studios in Tulsa confirmed the news of his death on Facebook.

"With heavy hearts, we share the devastating news of Dwight Twilley's passing. Today, he peacefully departed this world, surrounded by the love of his life, Jan, and close friends," they wrote. "The loss is immeasurable, and our words can't capture the depth of our grief. Dwight's musical prowess touched countless lives, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of many. We are profoundly thankful for the enduring musical legacy he has bestowed upon us all."

The Dwight Twilley Band, which also featured Phil Seymour, had their first Billboard hit in 1975 with their debut single, "I'm On Fire," which peaked at #15. They released their debut solo album, Sincerely, in 1976, although it failed to have much chart success, peaking at #138.

Seymour left the Dwight Twilley band in 1978, and Twilley went on to launch a solo career, releasing his first album, Twilley, in 1979. His biggest hit as a solo artist was the track "Girls" from his 1984 album, Jungle, which peaked at #16 on the chart.

He released his last album, Always, in 2014.

