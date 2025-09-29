E Street Band’s Stevie Van Zandt praises ‘stunning’ 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'

While the Bruce Springsteen movie Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere doesn't hit theaters until Oct. 24, it is already receiving high praise from one of The Boss' bandmates.
E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt attended the New York Film Festival premiere of the movie on Sunday and shared his thoughts on the film on X. He calls it a "stunning, meditative, masterful work of art."
"This is a beautiful, profoundly moving film with a spectacular cast," she writes on X. "Brought to tears both times we've seen it. Bravo to Bruce and all involved."
Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in theaters and IMAX on Oct. 24. Tickets are on sale now.
