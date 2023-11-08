The Eagles add even more shows to The Long Goodbye tour

The Eagles' ongoing The Long Goodbye tour just got even longer.

The band has just added seven more shows to what they say is their "swan song." Presales start November 15 at 10 a.m., while the general onsale date is November 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Steely Dan is still billed as the band's opening act, though they were replaced on a number of shows due to Donald Fagen's ongoing health issues.

The newly announced shows are as follows:

January 16 -- Palm Springs, CA

February 6 -- St. Louis, MO

February 10 -- Omaha, NE

February 13 -- Tulsa, OK

February 17 -- New Orleans, LA

March 4 -- Orlando, FL

March 16 -- Charlotte, NC

For full tour information, visit Eagles.com.

