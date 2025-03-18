Eagles add four more dates to Las Vegas Sphere residency

The Eagles aren't leaving Las Vegas anytime soon.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced four new fall dates – Sept. 5, 6, 12 and 13 - for their Live at Sphere residency.

A ticket presale sign up is now open, with the presale kicking off March 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets then go on sale to the general public on March 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Eagles launched their Sphere residency in September 2024, treating fans to a set filled with classic tunes including “Hotel California,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “New Kid in Town,” “Take it to the Limit,” “Life’s Been Good,” “Take It Easy," “Heartache Tonight" and more.

They return to the Sphere for their next show April 4. A complete list of dates can be found at Eagles.com.

