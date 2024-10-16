The Eagles add more dates to Sphere residency

Eagles are spending even more time in Las Vegas.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have added four more shows to their Eagles Live In Concert at Sphere residency: March 7, 8, 14 and 15.

Registration for presale tickets is open now, with the presale launching Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Oct. 25 at 10 a.m.

The Eagles launched their Sphere residency on Sept. 20, treating fans to a set filled with classic tunes, like “Hotel California,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “New Kid in Town,” “Take it to the Limit,” “Life’s Been Good,” “Take It Easy” and “Heartache Tonight."

They return to the Sphere for their next show on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at eagles.com.

