Eagles add nine Las Vegas Sphere shows, their 'final' shows of 2025

By Jill Lances

The Eagles have added even more shows to their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have added eight new shows in October and November, which will be their final Vegas concerts for 2025. The new dates are Oct. 3, Oct. 4, Oct. 10, Oct. 11, Oct. 31, Nov. 1, Nov. 7 and Nov. 8.

Registration is now open for a presale that kicks off April 15 at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public on April 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Eagles launched their Sphere residency in September 2024, and the new dates bring their total to 44 shows over 22 weekends.

The residency has them treating fans to a set filled with classic tunes including “Hotel California,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “New Kid in Town,” “Take it to the Limit,” “Life’s Been Good,” “Take It Easy" and “Heartache Tonight."

