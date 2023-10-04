Eagles add “The California Concerts” to The Long Goodbye tour

Eagles are bringing The Long Goodbye tour to the West Coast.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced dates for what they're calling "The California Concerts," happening January 5 and 6 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Both shows feature special guests Steely Dan.

The concerts coincide with the 10-year anniversary of the band’s January 2014 shows that reopened the Forum after a $100 million renovation.

A ticket presale kicks off Wednesday, October 11, at 10 a.m. PT, followed by a general onsale starting Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m. PT. Eagles are also offering curated travel packages that include tickets and hotel accommodations. Those go on sale starting October 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

Next up, Eagles bring The Long Goodbye tour to Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, October 5. A complete list of dates can be found at eagles.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.