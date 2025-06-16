Eagles, Dead & Company among the top tours of 2025 so far

Eagles and Dead & Company are among the top tours of the year so far.

Pollstar has released its 2025 midyear report, revealing the top touring artists of 2025 based on shows played between Nov. 14, 2024, and May 14, 2025.

The Eagles land at #2 on the Mid-Year Top 100 North American Touring Artists list, thanks to $93.4 million from their shows at Sphere Las Vegas. Dead & Company, who also headlined the Sphere during that time period, land at #6, with $61.9 million.

Both bands also land in the top 10 on the Mid-Year Worldwide Touring Artists list, with Eagles at #4 and Dead & Company at #8.

Both Eagles and Dead & Company have more shows ahead of them in 2025. Eagles return to the Sphere on Sept. 5 for four shows, followed by more dates in October and November. A complete list can be found at Eagles.com.

Meanwhile, Dead & Company are playing shows Aug. 1, 2 and 3 at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park as part of the Grateful Dead's 60th anniversary celebration. More info can be found at DeadandCompany.com.

