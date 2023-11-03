Eagles extend The Long Goodbye with second nights in four cities

Eagles have added more shows to their The Long Goodbye tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have added second nights in four cities - Phoenix, Austin, Chicago and Toronto - with Steely Dan set to open all shows.

Tickets for the newly added March 9 concert in Chicago go on sale Monday, November 6, at 10 a.m. local time, while tickets for Phoenix's January 20 show, Austin's February 3 show and Toronto's March 14 show go on sale Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m. local time.

The Long Goodbye tour is the Eagles' farewell to the road. Their next show is happening Friday, November 10, in Atlanta. A complete list of dates can be found at eagles.com.

