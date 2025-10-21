Eagles’ Joe Walsh booked as Mega Mentor on NBC’s 'The Voice'

Eagles Joe Walsh to be Mega Mentor on The Voice/(Photo credit: Ross Halfin/Courtesy of NBC)

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joe Walsh is coming to The Voice.

The Eagles guitarist has been tapped to be a Mega Mentor for season 28 of the NBC talent competition, helping out the teams coached by One Direction star Niall Horan and country superstar Reba McEntire.

"They're putting me back on TV!" Walsh shared on Facebook. "And I get to hang with my buddies Niall and Reba!"

This year’s other Mega Mentor is Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band, who’ll help out the teams coached by Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé.

Walsh and Brown will join the show for the Knockout rounds, which begin Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

The news comes as Walsh and the Eagles are set to return to Las Vegas for their Sphere residency on Oct. 31, with shows now running until Feb. 28.

Walsh is also hosting his annual VetsAid benefit on Nov. 15 in his hometown of Wichita, Kansas. He’ll be joined by country star and Eagles touring member Vince Gill; Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen; and a "super-set" from Walsh, joined by Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks of the Tedeschi Trucks Band and Nathaniel Rateliff.

