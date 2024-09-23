Eagles pay tribute to JD Souther at Las Vegas Sphere residency

The Eagles kicked off their Las Vegas Sphere residency on Sept. 20 and took a moment in their show to pay tribute to the late songwriter JD Souther. He co-wrote some of their best-known songs, including "Best of My Love," "New Kid in Town," "Heartache Tonight," "Victim of Love" and "James Dean.”

"I would be remiss if I didn't acknowledge a couple of people," Don Henley told the audience, according to Rolling Stone. "I want to acknowledge the co-writer of that song who we lost three days ago, Mr. J.D. Souther."

He added, “J.D. is someone you may know played a pivotal role in the Eagles. He wasn’t in the band but he certainly co-wrote some of our biggest hits.”

The tribute came before the band’s last song, “Heartache Tonight,” which Henley also dedicated to the late Jimmy Buffett, who passed away Sept. 1, 2023.

As for the rest of the show, setlist.fm reports that Eagles opened with their classic "Hotel California" and filled the set with plenty of fan favorites, including "Lyin' Eyes," "Take it to the Limit," "Tequila Sunrise," "New Kid in Town," "Life in the Fast Lane" and "Desperado."

