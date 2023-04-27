Eagles release newly remastered videos in connection with 'Desperado' 50th anniversary

The Eagles are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their album Desperado this month, and they've just treated fans to remastered videos featuring performances of the classic title track, as well as "Tequila Sunrise."

Both clips are newly remastered in 4K and are performances from Farewell Tour I: Live From Melbourne, a double DVD that was filmed in 2004 and released in 2005. The release was the last live video featuring original member Glenn Frey, who died in 2016.

Desperado, released April 17, 1973, was the second album from the Eagles and went on to be certified double- Platinum by the RIAA. While the album's title track became an Eagles classic, it was never actually released as a single. Instead the two singles from the album were "Tequila Sunrise" and "Outlaw Man."

