Early albums by The Animals released in Dolby Atmos

Fans of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band The Animals can now enjoy their music in Dolby Atmos.

Dolby Atmos mixes of five of the band's albums — 1964's The Animals, 1965's The Animals on Tour, 1965's Animal Tracks, 1966's Animalization and the 2004 collection The Animals Retrospective — have now been released to Apple Music, TIDAL and Amazon Music.

The release coincides with the 60th anniversary of the release of the band’s #1 hit “House of the Rising Sun,” which happens Saturday, May 18.

“The idea of hearing our earlier work in Atmos spatial audio, it’s like stepping into a whole new dimension for me,” The Animals frontman Eric Burdon shares. "It’s like rediscovering the magic all over again."

He adds, "I mean, we poured our hearts and souls into those recordings, and now to hear them brought to life in such an immersive way, it’s like a dream come true. The quality and depth of the playback experience, it’s everything."

