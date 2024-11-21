Early George Harrison guitar sets record at auction

One of George Harrison's early guitars sold for big bucks at Julien's Auctions' Played, Worn & Torn II auction, which took place Wednesday in Nashville.

The legendary Beatle’s Resonet Futurama, a Czechoslovakian-made electric guitar, sold for $1.27 million, a world record for a Harrison guitar sold at auction. The guitar was one he played during the early days of the band.

"George Harrison's iconic Futurama guitar, one of the most important guitars in rock and roll history and formative to The Beatles' sound, has made history at today's auction," said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's Auctions. "We're beyond thrilled to add this Harrison guitar to the Julien's Auctions' million-dollar club, which already includes guitars from John Lennon, Eric Clapton, and Kurt Cobain."

This was the first day of the Played, Worn & Torn II auction, which also saw Clapton's stage-played and signed Fender Eric Clapton Signature Stratocaster sell for $65,000; Paul McCartney's signed handwritten Q magazine letter to Lennon sell for nine times over the estimate at $28,575; and a 1962 Fender Jazzmaster "Jenny" and 1961 Bandmaster Piggyback amp played by Lennon and Jacky Spelter sell for $63,500.

In addition, an autographed Epiphone '79 Flying V electric guitar that belonged to Metallica’s Kirk Hammett sold for $26,000, with the money benefiting Gibson Gives. Plus, Mark Knopfler’s signed Fender American Vintage II '61 Stratocaster electric guitar sold for $16,250 and Keith Richards’ signed Fender American Vintage II 1951 telecaster sold for $7,800, with the proceeds from both guitars going to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

Day two of Julien's Auctions' Played, Worn & Torn II auction is taking place Thursday.

