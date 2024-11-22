Eddie Van Halen’s ‘Canada Day’ guitar sells for over $100K at auction

Eddie Van Halen’s long-lost 1993 Ernie Ball Music Signature “Canada Day” guitar sold for $104,000 as part of day two of Julien’s Auctions' Played, Worn & Torn II auction in Nashville.

The guitar, unseen for 31 years, was played by Eddie at a July 1, 1993, Canada Day concert at Molson Park in Barrie, Ontario. It features the red Canada maple leaf, with signatures of all the band members. Proceeds from the sale will go to City of Hope.

Other items sold during day two of the auction include Gov't Mule frontman Warren Haynes’ signed "Soulshine" Gibson Les Paul standard '60s electric guitar, for $29,250, which was 20 times its initial estimate; late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain’s handwritten concert set list, signed by bandmate Dave Grohl, for $26,000, which was 13 times over its initial estimate; and a 1981 “New York” tank worn by Queen’s Freddie Mercury, for $22,750.

Also at the auction, Prince’s Sadowsky Telecaster style guitar sold for $381,000. One of only six that were made, Prince used it during his 1986 Parade tour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.