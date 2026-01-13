Eddie Vedder announces first solo tour of Japan

Eddie Vedder has announced his first-ever solo tour of Japan.

The shows will take place April 14 in Nagoya, April 16 in Osaka, April 17 in Kyoto and April 20 in Tokyo.

"The tour will give audiences a unique opportunity to experience Eddie's solo work and career-spanning material in a theater setting," reads a post on the Pearl Jam frontman's Facebook.

Members of Pearl Jam's Ten Club will have access to a presale. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. Japan Standard Time.

For all ticket info, visit PearlJam.com.

Vedder released his latest solo album, Earthling, in 2022. He toured behind the record alongside a band dubbed The Earthlings, which featured Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, ex-RHCP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, ex-Jane's Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, singer-songwriter Glen Hansard and guitarist/producer Andrew Watt.

