Eddie Vedder, Anthony Kiedis & more perform at private company party

EDDIE VEDDER Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder. (ABC) (ABC/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Rock stars including Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses and Yungblud all performed at a private company party Thursday at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.

The night's house band was Smith & Watt Steakhouse, which features RHCP drummer Chad Smith and producer Andrew Watt.

You can watch footage of a Yungblud-fronted cover of The Rolling Stones' "Start Me Up" via the Smith & Watt Steakhouse Instagram.

A company employee also posted footage from the concert on Instagram, which included Bruno Mars singing Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

