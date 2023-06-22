Elton John to be joined by four guests for Glastonbury performance

Elton John previously hinted that he was going to have "guest artists" join him during his headlining set at the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival on Sunday, June 25, and now his husband and manager David Furnish has spilled a little more info about that.

In an interview with Sky News, Furnish revealed that Elton will be joined by "four collaborators of his choosing," although he wouldn't name names. "Sorry. I am sworn to secrecy."

Reiterating earlier comments from the singer, Furnish says the show, which will be Elton’s final U.K. date, will feature "a different set list" from his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, noting Elton’s made "a lot of changes."

As for life once the tour is over, Furnish joked, “I don't think he'll be sitting on the sofa with a remote control. He's going to go back into the studio in October and start his next album. Which will be great. He's not done a studio album in a long time."

And speaking of Glastonbury, to get fans excited for the show, Elton posted a cute video to Instagram of the festival in Lego form, complete with a Lego Elton sitting behind the piano and performing.

Glastonbury runs from June 23 to June 25. A complete lineup and schedule can be found at glastonburyfestivals.co.uk. Elton's final Farewell Yellow Brick Road show is set for July 8 in Stockholm, Sweden. A complete list of dates can be found at EltonJohn.com.

