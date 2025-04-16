Elton John and Brandi Carlile's charity foundations join forces with $1 million goal

Elton John has his Elton John AIDS Foundation and his musical partner Brandi Carlile has her Looking Out Foundation. Following their musical team up, their charity initiatives are now joining forces to fill a gap in funding for the global fight against HIV/AIDS.

The two charities will join their communities together with a goal of raising $1 million for Elton's foundation's Rocket Response Fund. The money will go to reopen clinics, restore access to medications and maintain prevention services in the wake of President Donald Trump's administration shutting down USAID. Since the '80s, USAID has been one of the world's largest funders of HIV/AIDS programs.

"Without prompt action, decades of progress in the global fight against HIV could be reversed, creating a global health crisis that we have both the power and the tools to prevent," Elton says in a statement.

He adds, "I'm so fortunate that Brandi is not only a wonderful collaborator and artist, but a dear friend who shares my vision of a world where HIV care is prioritized and protected."

"Elton's activism and work with the Elton John AIDS Foundation was what led me to Elton before I even heard a note of his music," Brandi adds. "It's an incredible honor to launch this partnership and raise funds for the life-saving work of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the Rocket Response Fund at a time when support is needed the most."

Visit LookingOutFoundation.org and EltonJohnAIDSFoundation.org to get more information and to donate.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.