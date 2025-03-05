Elton John and Brandi Carlile ‘Swing for the Fences’ with new Who Believes in Angels? track

Elton John and Brandi Carlile are giving fans another preview of their upcoming collaborative album, Who Believes in Angels?

They've just released the new track "Swing for the Fences," the second song released from the album following the title track.

On the album, the song follows tunes about singers Little Richard and Laura Nyro, and in a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Brandi shares the placement makes sense because they were both "queer predecessors" to her and Elton who were not able to live their lives openly.

She notes that the song is “kind of an anthem of encouragement to LGBTQ youth,” adding, “I think it's a really interesting way to follow up the lives of those two icons that influenced us so much, but I think who deep down we wish could have walked through the world the way we’re getting to walk through the world now.”

Brandi says, “Hopefully it can help those marginalized kids and those young people right now and they can look to me and Elton and they can go, 'Yeah, I'm going to be OK. Yeah, I'm going to be all right, yeah,' because we got their back.”

Elton tells Lowe that the tune is a “positive” one, noting “electricity is flowing through that song." In a press release he shared that recording the song “was the moment that crystallized where the album was going.”

"Swing for the Fences" is available now.

Who Believes in Angels?, produced by Andrew Watt, will be released April 4. It is available for preorder now.

