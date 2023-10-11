Elton John & David Furnish invest in music tech company helping artists get paid

Elton John and husband David Furnish are trying to help artists get paid.

According to Sky News, the pair is part of a new group of investors in Audoo, a music technology company trying to improve the way artists are compensated when their music is played in public venues. The company's Audio Meter monitoring device is able to recognize when songs are played in public spaces like cafes, hair salons, gyms and more.

“Working as a musician can be seen as all glitz and glamour but for the vast majority of artists, especially new and emerging acts, this isn't the case. It's often brutally unfair and this sadly extends into being paid correctly,” Elton shares. “Right now, artists are not being paid accurately for their plays because the data simply doesn't exist.”

He adds, “That's why we've invested in Audoo and their world-class technology, to help create a more transparent system for everyone, and ultimately to keep the music alive."

Elton and David are part of a new injection of funds to the company, said to be around $5 million. They aren't the only famous names to put their money behind Audoo: ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus and Paul McCartney's investment company, MPL Ventures, have also backed Audoo. The company has raised $22 million since it first launched in 2018.

