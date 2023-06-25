Elton John draws massive crowd, brings out guests to close out Glastonbury Festival

Elton John headlined England's Glastonbury Festival on Sunday, June 25, a performance that is expected to be his final U.K. show ever.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer drew a massive crowd to his closing set on the main Pyramid Stage, opening the show with his 1975 cover of The Who's "Pinball Wizard," which, according to SetList.fm, was the first time he performed the song since 2009

Elton also brought out some special guests, although despite rumors, Britney Spears wasn't one of them. Instead, he was joined by The Killers' frontman Brandon Flowers on the classic "Tiny Dancer," and also brought out Jacob Lusk of Gabriels, Rina Sawayama and Steven Sanchez.

Other songs in the set included such classics as "Benny and the Jets," "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," "Your Song," "I'm Still Sanding," "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," which he dedicated to the late George Michael on what would've been his 60th birthday, and more. He ended the set with his hit "Rocket Man."

Elton still has a few more shows left of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Next up he plays Paris, France, on June 27 and 28, and wraps the whole tour with two nights in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 7 and 8. A complete list of dates can be found at EltonJohn.com.

