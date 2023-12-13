Elton John, Ed Sheeran meet up to watch their fav teams face off

Ed Sheeran and Elton John aren't just friends — they're also huge soccer fans, with Ed supporting Ipswich Town and Elton supporting Watford, the football club he used to own. When those teams played each other recently, Ed and Elton had a field trip to watch the match — and documented it all on social media.

"Went with @eltonjohn to watch our boyhood teams play each other, to celebrate 2 years of 'Merry Christmas,'" wrote Ed, referring to the pals' joint single that came out in 2022. He added, "Merry Christmas you wonderful people."

In the clip, Ed and Elton exchange gifts, with Ed giving Elton an Ipswich Town Christmas sweater and Elton giving Ed a Watford one. "Thanks for the jumper, @teddysphotos! Hope you wear yours with pride!" Elton added in the comments. "Jumper" is British for sweater, in case you're not familiar.

The video shows them sitting in the stands, being goofy while singing Elton's classic "Your Song." The two proceed to watch the game, with each singer cheering as their respective teams score. Ed's Ipswich triumphed, 2 to 1.

