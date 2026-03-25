Elton John gets birthday wishes from husband, famous pals

Elton John is celebrating his 79th birthday on Wednesday, and he's gotten some birthday wishes from his famous pals — and his husband, who's also his manager.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful husband," David Furnish wrote on his Instagram. "You amaze and inspire me every single day with your courage and kindness. Thank you for all the bountiful love you give me and our sons. We absolutely adore you."

Elton and David, who've been married since 2014, share two sons, Zachary Jackson Furnish-John and Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John. Elton responded in the comments, "I am the luckiest man in the world. I love you, our boys, our life. Thank you for everything."

Charlie Puth, and actors Eric McCormack and Ryan Phillippe offered birthday wishes in the comments.

Elton's songwriting partner Bernie Taupin posted a photo of the two of them together and wrote, "A very happy 79th birthday to my super sweet amigo." Elton commented, "Love you @bernietaupinofficial."

On his Instagram Story, Elton also shared birthday posts from pals like tennis legend Billie Jean King — who wrote, "Grateful for a lifetime of music, memories, and friendship" — and Donatella Versace, who called him her "darling friend." Elton's guitarist Davey Johnstone also sent a message, as did Grammy-winner Lola Young and makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury.

Charlotte wrote in an Instagram Story, "Darling, you are a TRUE INSPIRATION and a FORCE FOR GOOD — not just for your LEGENDARY music, which has touched and influenced so many, but for the INCREDIBLE work you do through [Elton John AIDS Foundation], changing so many lives around the world!"

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