Elton John is runner-up on 'Billboard’s' midyear touring chart

Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road continues to be a huge success, although there's one artist currently doing a little better than him on the road.

Elton's tour lands at number two on Billboard Boxscore's 2023 midyear charts, just behind Harry Styles' Love On Tour. According to Billboard, Elton's tour has brought in $138.2 million from 32 shows between November 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023, just .3% less than Harry's $138.6 million from 38 shows.

Of course, number two is nothing to cry about, and Elton’s tour has been hugely successful. In fact, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour topped the midyear charts in 2019 and 2020. It's also held the top spot on the monthly chart seven times, the most of any other touring act.

When it comes to Top Ticket Sales, Elton lands at five, selling 798,152 tickets, with Styles once again at number one.

