Elton John launches merch collection to mark anniversary of his first U.S. concert

On August 25, 1970, Elton John took the stage at LA's famous Troubadour club to perform his first-ever U.S. concert. It was the first night of a six-date residency. By the time he had finished, word had spread: the 23-year-old singer/songwriter was a star.

In honor of the 53rd anniversary of that first show, now cited as one of the greatest concerts of the rock era, Elton has launched a new merch collection that you can shop now.

The Troubadour collection includes tees, hoodies and tote bags, many of which say "Elton John Has Arrived." That was what it said on a banner that was hung from the double-decker London bus that Elton's record company hired to drive him into town when he landed in LA.

Elton's set list at the Troubadour that night included songs from his debut album, 1970's Empty Sky, as well as then-unreleased music from his upcoming self-titled album, including his future hit "Your Song."

