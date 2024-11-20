Elton John to perform on 'The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular'

As usual, The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular has lined up some big-name guest stars for musical performances, and this year that includes Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Elton John.

Elton is set to perform his classic "Your Song," and while it may be surprising that he isn't singing his own holiday classic "Step Into Christmas," his presence on the special isn't: Disney+ will be streaming his documentary Never Too Late starting Dec. 13.

The ABC special will be hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, and feature musical performances from Florida's Walt Disney World Resort, California's Disneyland Resort and Hawai'i's Aulani Disney Resort.

Other artists set to perform include John Legend, Pentatonix, Eva Max, Carly Pearce, Seth McFarlane and Liz Gillies, Leslie Odom Jr., Anika Noni Rose and Moana star Auli'i Cravalho.

Kristen Bell will narrate the special, which airs on ABC Dec. 1 and streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

