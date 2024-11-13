Elton John reveals menu for his last-ever meal

Elton John can afford to eat at any restaurant in the world, but there's one course he can't eat: dessert. That's why he says if he was on death row, his final meal would contain nothing but dessert.

Elton and his husband, David Furnish, are the guests on the latest episode of the podcast Ruthie's Table 4, hosted by British chef Ruth Rogers of London's Michelin-starred restaurant The River Cafe. During their discussion, Elton reveals that he's "semi-diabetic," so he's sworn off sugar completely — he hasn't eaten it "for a long time," he says.

"What I crave is chocolate and ice cream, I can't have any ice cream," Elton says. "I love ice cream." All that he's allowed, he says, is "an apple" or "a bit of melon."

As a result, Elton says, "If I had a death row meal, it wouldn't contain anything except sweets, because I can't eat them now. So I'd have ice cream, doughnuts, apple pie, rhubarb crumble, blah blah blah."

Elton and David also talked about their first date, which involved food. A lot of food.

The two initially met at a dinner party at Elton's house — he was a friend of a friend, David says. Elton asked for his number that night, called him the next day and invited him over for a dinner of takeout Chinese food.

"I arrived at the house and there's four giant cardboard boxes on the kitchen counter and the table is set for two," David recalls. "I said, 'Who else is coming? What's all this food for?' Elton didn't know what I like, so he ordered the entire menu."

