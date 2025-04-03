Elton John says if his new record had been a solo album, 'I would've killed myself'

Elton John's new album, Who Believes in Angels?, is a collaborative project with his pal Brandi Carlile, because he says the last thing he wanted to do was make a solo album.

Speaking to Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, Elton says that when his farewell tour was over and he decided to start recording, "I knew that I didn't want to make the same album again." He notes, "I wanted the album to move forward, because I'm always trying to look forward. If I had just made another Elton John record, I would've killed myself."

Elton says that's why he "needed" Brandi for the project, which is due out Friday. "I needed her talent, her energy, her humor, and her brilliant lyrics," he tells Zane. "I've got two of the greatest lyric writers in the world, Bernie Taupin and Brandi Carlile. The lyrics in front of me, if you can't write great songs for those ... that's my great talent, to be able to interpret those beautiful lyrics quickly. When we got going, it was like, whoosh, like an express train."

Elton reveals, "I needed her to push me. I needed Bernie to push me. ... I was scared. I was very scared. I wanted to make this album, and I knew what I wanted it to sound like, but that's all very well. You've got to actually do it. I had a lot of fear, which is great. But I took it out on other people, which is not so great."

You'll be able to see Elton taking it out on other people in Who Believes In Angels? Stories From the Edge of Creation, a short film that documents making the record. It'll stream on Elton's YouTube channel starting Saturday, which is also the day Elton and Brandi will appear on Saturday Night Live.

