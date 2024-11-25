Elton John says losing his eyesight has delayed his new album

Back in September, Elton John revealed that he lost vision in one of his eyes, and he now tells Good Morning America his condition has interfered with his attempts to put out a new album.

Elton revealed he had a new album in the works at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, then said it would be out in 2024 during his year-end message to members of his fan community.

When asked by Robin Roberts for an album update, Elton said, “I don't know. It’s been awhile since I’ve done anything and I just have to get off my backside,” explaining the issues with his eye delayed things.

“I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France,” he said. “And it’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. And my left eye’s not the greatest.”

Elton said “there’s hope and encouragement that it will be OK,” but he really hasn’t been able to work on music. “I'm kinda stuck in the moment ... going into the studio and recording, I don’t know, because I can’t see a lyric, for start.”

“We’re taking an initiative to try and make it better, but at the moment that’s what we’re really concentrating on,” he said. “And it kinda floored me, and I can’t see anything, I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything.”

But even with all the challenges he's faced, Elton, whose new documentary Never Too Late debuts Dec. 13 on Disney+, still seems to have a positive attitude.

“I’m so lucky, I’m the luckiest man in the world,” he said. “I’m proud of my attitude towards myself and what’s going on. I’m just very lucky and very grateful.”

