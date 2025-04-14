Elton John scores 22nd top-10 US album with 'Who Believes in Angels?'

By Andrea Dresdale

Elton John scored his first top-10 album on the Billboard 200 54 years ago — and now he's racked up his 22nd.

Who Believes in Angels?, his collaborative LP with Brandi Carlile, has debuted at #9 on the Billboard 200. It's Elton's second collaborative album to hit the top 10, following 2010's The Union, which Elton made with the late Leon Russell. Meanwhile, it's Brandi's fourth top-10 album overall.

This is Elton's second top-10 album of the 2020s, following his 2021 duets album, The Lockdown Sessions. He had four top 10s in the 2010s, one in the 2000s, two in the '90s and 13 in the '70s.

Elton is tied with Bruce Springsteen when it comes to top-10 albums — both artists have had 22. The only artists who've had more are MadonnaBob Dylan, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand and The Rolling Stones.

Who Believes in Angels? hit #1 in Elton's native U.K., becoming his second #1 album in six months, following his best-of collection, Diamonds.

