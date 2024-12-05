Elton John on whether it was hard to look back at his career in new documentary, 'Elton John: Never Too Late'

Elton John sits down with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts for a new interview airing Dec. 11, ahead of the Dec. 13 premiere of his new Disney+ documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late.
In a new preview of the sit-down, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer talks about whether or not it was difficult to watch some of the more challenging times in his life for the film.
Speaking of Elton's documentary, the rocker just shared a new clip from the film on Instagram, featuring John Lennon talking about their relationship. "Elton and I are very close," Lennon says in the clip. The film also promises to feature never-before seen footage of Lennon joining Elton onstage after his Thanksgiving 1974 Madison Square Garden show.
