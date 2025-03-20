Elton John wins $100K Glenn Gould Prize for 'enriching the human condition'

Not like he needs the money, but Elton John has just won a $100,000 prize for his artistic accomplishments.

As Toronto's The Globe and Mail reports, Elton is the 15th recipient of the Glenn Gould Prize, which has been handed out by the Toronto-based Glenn Gould Foundation since 1987. It's given to a living artist whose "unique lifetime achievement contribution has enriched the human condition."

The award is named after the renowned classical pianist Glenn Gould, who died in 1982 and whose life was depicted in the 1993 movie Thirty Two Short Films About Glenn Gould. Elton said in a statement, "After spending decades admiring the virtuosity of Glenn Gould's work, I am awestruck and honored to receive this award."

Elton is the fourth pianist — but the only chart-topping pop star — to win the award, which is generally given to classical composers, musicians and artists. Leonard Cohen is the only other Rock & Roll Hall of Famer to received the honor.

No word on what Elton plans to do with the money.

