Elton John's 'Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy' getting 50th anniversary edition

The first album ever to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart is getting a 50th anniversary edition release this fall.
Elton John's Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy, originally released in 1975, was Elton's ninth album in six years. A concept album about Elton and lyricist Bernie Taupin's career beginnings, it only produced one big hit — "Someone Saved My Life Tonight" — but is revered by fans and critics alike.
The album was RIAA-certified Gold the day of its release due to preorders and was the first album to enter the Billboard 200 at #1, where it stayed for seven weeks.
Oct. 24 will see the release of the 50th anniversary edition on multiple formats, including digital, a two-LP and a two-CD set, as well as a single LP, Live at Midsummer Music, Wembley Stadium 1975. It documented a concert in which Elton played the brand-new album from start to finish, disappointing fans who wanted to hear the hits. All versions are available for preorder now.
