Elton John’s husband, David Furnish, shares the secrets to their successful relationship

Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, have been together for 31 years, and Furnish is now sharing the secret to their success.

In an interview with People, Furnish opens up about the steps they take to keep their relationship strong, including the fact that they've "never been dishonest with each other."

“We've always talked very openly about our feelings and when we've had challenges and things we have to overcome, we always talk it out," he says.

And you know that old adage “never go to bed angry”? They stand by that as well.

Furnish says they “never go to bed on an argument,” even it means staying up till the wee hours of the morning.

"We always make sure that before we turn in at night, if there's any kind of hostility in the air or, 'I'm not speaking to you. Really pissed me off,' we don't go to sleep on it," he explains. "We don't carry it over the next day."

He adds, "I just think that's all about respecting the relationship.”

Elton and David began dating in 1993 and entered into a civil partnership in 2005, before officially getting married in 2014 once same-sex marriage was legal in the U.K. They are parents to two sons, Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11.

Furnish co-directed the new documentary Elton John: Never Too Late with R.J. Cutler, which just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. It will stream on Disney+ Dec. 13.

