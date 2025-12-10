Elvis Costello to appear on MGM+ series 'Words + Music'

Elvis Costello is the subject of a new episode of Words + Music, which will air Sunday on MGM+.

Words + Music is based on the Audible audio series of the same name. Each episode has artists sharing the stories behind their most iconic songs, followed by performances of those tunes. There will also be an immersive video experience, courtesy of a stage that includes a large LED screen and 105 motion capture cameras.

Costello's episode will have him backed by his band The Imposters, along with multi-instrumentalist Eleanor Whitmore and Seán McKeon on uilleann pipes. He'll perform songs from his catalog, with the video experience featuring Elvis' artwork, family photographs and more.

Words + Music premiered in November. The debut season also featured performances by Sheryl Crow, John Legend and Alanis Morissette.

