Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve announce U.S. tour dates

Elvis Costello and longtime collaborator Steve Nieve will hit the stage together for a new tour next year.

The duo will play 15 U.S. dates, starting off Feb. 19 in Easton, Pennsylvania, with the tour hitting such cities as Woodstock, New York; Port Chester, New York; and Ann Arbor, Michigan. It will wrap with a three-night stand in Chicago.

For the Chicago shows, Costello and Nieve will be joined by Eleanor Whitmore on fiddle, Tony Garnier on double bass, Shaye Cohn on cornet and Sean McKeon on Uilleann pipes.

An artist presale launches Wednesday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

