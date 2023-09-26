Elvis Costello & The Imposters announce dates for 7-0-7 Tour

Elvis Costello is heading back out on the road in 2024. The rocker just announced dates for his 7-0-7 tour, where he'll be backed by his band The Imposters and Charlie Sexton.

The tour will kick off January 10 in Tallahassee, Florida, with dates in Miami, New Orleans, Houston, Dallas, St. Louis, Nashville and more. It will wrap February 2 in Wilmington, North Carolina.

"We implore you, dear connoisseurs, to mark your calendars, ready your senses and spring forth with willing, curious hearts for the extravaganza that is the 7-0-7 Tour," reads the announcement on Elvis' website. "As the days grow shorter, anticipation swells. Remember that this is not just a concert—it is a communion of amorous spirits, an odyssey of pure, unadulterated elation."

For those wanting tickets, an artist presale begins Wednesday, September 27, at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general onsale Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at elviscostello.com.

