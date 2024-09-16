As 'Entourage' turns 20, Jerry Ferrara looks back at that U2 concert in season 2

Getting a shout-out from U2 frontman Bono can be a shock to anyone, and that was certainly the case for Entourage star Jerry Ferrara.

The hit HBO series turned 20 in July, and Ferrara, who played the always-hustling Turtle, shared with ABC Audio that he still can't quite get over Bono's appearance on the show.

In a series known for its celebrity cameos, Ferrara said it was a stand-out moment.

Ferrara recalled the moment in the ninth episode of the second season when life imitated art — or vice versa, depending on how you look at it.

The setup was Kevin Dillon's Johnny Drama was gifted U2 tickets for his birthday, so the main cast — Dillon, Ferrara, Jeremy Piven, Adrian Grenier and Kevin Connolly, along with some hidden camera people — went to a U2 show.

"We were told, like, 'Look, he may say something. Bono may, he may not. We'll try. Just be ready,'" Jerry shared. "Honestly, we were like, 'There's no way he's going to say anything.' So, like, we just started enjoying the concert. Might of even had a beer or two. Because I'm like, 'We don't have any dialogue. We're at a real concert.'"

Jerry continued, "And then sure enough, like, the lights went out and ... he said happy birthday to Johnny Drama in Spanish ... and yeah, that reaction was very much like a 'Holy s***. I cannot believe that he actually said that.'"

For the record, after finishing "City of Blinding Lights," Bono actually said, in Spanish, "Hey, Johnny Drama! What's up? Happy birthday, my friend!"

Ferrara says, "That was surreal."

