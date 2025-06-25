Epiphone debuts new guitar inspired by Jeff Beck’s 1954 Oxblood Les Paul

The late guitar great Jeff Beck has inspired a new guitar from Epiphone.

The company has just debuted an Inspired by Gibson Custom Collection recreation of Beck's 1954 Oxblood Les Paul, which is featured in the artwork on the cover of his 1975 debut solo album, Blow by Blow. Beck's original Oxblood guitar sold at auction in January for $1.3 million.

The new Jeff Beck 1954 Oxblood Les Paul from Epiphone features a mahogany body with a maple cap and a one-piece mahogany neck, with mother-of-pearl trapezoid inlays, along with several other details that match the original guitar.

"Bringing the Epiphone version of the infamous 'Oxblood' Les Paul to life was something Jeff Beck wanted, and the team has now truly delivered," says Lee Bartram, head of commercial and marketing EMEA at Gibson. "Making this guitar accessible to a wider market was important to Jeff and his family; this Epiphone guitar turned out truly exceptional and is a worthy tribute to the legacy of a legend."

The Jeff Beck 1954 Oxblood Les Paul from Epiphone is now available online, at the Gibson Garage in Nashville and London, and at authorized Epiphone dealers around the world.

