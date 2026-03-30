Eric Clapton announces 2026 Crossroads Guitar Festival with Pete Townshend

Eric Clapton performs onstage during Day 2 of Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival at Crypto.com Arena on September 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Crossroads Guitar Festival)

Eric Clapton is bringing back his Crossroads Guitar Festival yet again.

The three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will hold his seventh annual festival Sept. 26-27 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, with a lineup that includes the first-ever appearance from The Who’s Pete Townshend.

Clapton will perform both nights of the festival. Other artists on the bill include ZZ Top’s Billy F Gibbons, John Mayer, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Joe Bonamassa, Gary Clark Jr., Buddy Guy, Jimmie Vaughan, Marcus King, and more, with Phish’s Trey Anastasio, Tommy Emmanuel and Julian Lage also set to make their first Crossroads appearance.

This year’s festival will celebrate the 28th anniversary of the Clapton’s Crossroads Centre Antigua, which provides treatment and education to chemically and alcohol dependent persons and their families.

Tickets for Crossroads Guitar Festival go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. A full list of performers can be found at CrossroadsGuitarFestival.com.

Clapton’s first Crossroads Guitar Festival took place in June 1999 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The last festival took place in September 2023 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

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