Eric Clapton covers Willie Nelson’s “Always On My Mind” with Bradley Walker

Eric Clapton is taking on a Willie Nelson classic in honor of the country legend's 90th birthday, which was in April.

Clapton has teamed with country/bluegrass artist Bradley Walker for a cover of Willie's "Always On My Mind," dubbing it "a birthday homage to Willie."

The track’s accompanying video is also Willie-focused, featuring photos and video of Nelson from throughout his career. It opens with a card that reads, “Dear Willie, Here’s to 90 years and many more … love Eric and Bradley.”

You can listen to "You Were Always On My Mind" via digital outlets and watch the accompanying video on YouTube.

There’s a good chance fans will soon get to hear Clapton playing his new tune live. He’s set to headline his Crossroads Guitar Festival, which features Walker on the bill, on September 23 and 24 in Los Angeles.

Other artists performing at the festival include ZZ Top, Santana, Stephen Stills, Gary Clark Jr., John Mayer Trio, Sheryl Crow, Robert Randolph, Roger McGuinn, Buddy Guy and more. More information on the festival, including the complete lineup, can be found at crossroadsguitarfestival.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.