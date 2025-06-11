Eric Clapton denies claims he's reliant on a wheelchair

Eric Clapton is shooting down rumors about his health.

A story on Radar claims that the three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has been using a wheelchair due to a nerve disease, but the report is now being shot down.

"There is no validity to the false information circulating online claiming Eric is reliant on a handicap-equipped van and wheelchair to attend his shows," reads the post on Clapton's Facebook page. "Eric has just finished a residency at The Budokan in Tokyo, and a highly successful tour in England, Italy, and France and is in excellent physical condition, singing and playing better than ever."

The post even adds a photo of Clapton performing at London's Royal Albert Hall in May as proof he’s doing OK.

Clapton is scheduled to play several shows in the U.S. this fall. His tour kicks off Sept. 8 in Nashville, with shows in Cleveland, Philadelphia, Boston and New York before wrapping Sept. 20 in Uncasville, Connecticut. A complete schedule can be found at EricClapton.com.

