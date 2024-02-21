Eric Clapton & James Taylor to appear on Chet Atkins tribute album

Eric Clapton and James Taylor are among the artists contributing to a new album celebrating the music of “Mr. Guitar” Chet Atkins.

We Still Can't Say Good Bye, billed as "a musician's tribute to Chet Atkins," features an A-list lineup of artists performing on 15 tracks made famous by Atkins, who passed away in 2001 at the age of 77.

In total, 22 musicians and artists appear on the record. In addition to Clapton and Taylor, guests include Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, Brad Paisley and Tommy Emmanuel.

Clapton appears on two songs on the album, "So Sad (To Watch Good Love Go Bad)," which also features Gill and Bradley Walker, and "Freight Train," which features several special guests. Taylor teams up with Krauss for one song, "How's The World Treating You."

We Still Can't Say Good Bye is set to drop April 19.

Atkins has been credited with creating the "Nashville sound," which helped popularize country music. During his career he was the winner of 14 Grammy Awards, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. He was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the Music Excellence category in 2002.

