Eric Clapton shares Jeff Beck-themed tease on social media

Rob Monk/Classic Rock Magazine/Future Publishing via Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck were good friends and collaborators, and it looks like Clapton is getting ready to share a new tribute to the late guitarist, who passed away in January.

Clapton shared a snippet of a song on Instagram, along with a black-and-white photo of him and Beck. Clapton didn't share any real details about what he was teasing, although we'll find out soon enough: the caption simply reads "5/12," suggesting the news is coming Friday.

If this is indeed a new song, or collaboration, it will be released ahead of Clapton's upcoming Jeff Beck tribute concerts, taking place May 22 and 23 at London's Royal Albert Hall. The shows, dubbed A Tribute to Jeff Beck by Eric Clapton & Friends, will feature special guests Ronnie Wood, Joe Perry, Rod StewartZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons and more.

