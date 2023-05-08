Eric Clapton shares Jeff Beck-themed tease on social media

Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck were good friends and collaborators, and it looks like Clapton is getting ready to share a new tribute to the late guitarist, who passed away in January.

Clapton shared a snippet of a song on Instagram, along with a black-and-white photo of him and Beck. Clapton didn't share any real details about what he was teasing, although we'll find out soon enough: the caption simply reads "5/12," suggesting the news is coming Friday.

If this is indeed a new song, or collaboration, it will be released ahead of Clapton's upcoming Jeff Beck tribute concerts, taking place May 22 and 23 at London's Royal Albert Hall. The shows, dubbed A Tribute to Jeff Beck by Eric Clapton & Friends, will feature special guests Ronnie Wood, Joe Perry, Rod Stewart, ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons and more.

