Eric Clapton releases live performance of “Key to the Highway (Live At Royal Albert Hall)”

Eric Clapton is giving fans another taste of his upcoming box set The Definitive 24 Nights, dropping June 23. The latest is a previously unseen performance, "Key to the Highway (Live At Royal Albert Hall)."

The Definitive 24 Nights features six hours of music from Clapton's historic 24-night run at London's Royal Albert Hall in 1991, including 35 never-before-released performances. During the run, Clapton performed with three lineups — a rock band, a blues band and an orchestra; "Key to the Highway" was featured in the blues section of the shows.

The Definitive 24 Nights will be released in a six-CD or eight-LP set. There will also be standalone versions of each genre — 24 Nights: Rock, 24 Nights: Blues and 24 Nights: Orchestra. All options are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.