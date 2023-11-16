Eric Clapton launching new guitar auction to benefit his Crossroads Centre

Eric Clapton hosted his star-studded Crossroads Guitar Festival back in September to raise money for his rehab facility, Crossroads Centre Antigua. Now he's launching a new auction to raise even more.

Eric Clapton Crossroads 25th Anniversary Signature Auction, In Aid of Crossroads Centre Antigua, will take place December 8 at Heritage Auctions. It will feature guitars from not only Clapton, but superstars like Carlos Santana, Joe Bonamassa, Gary Clark Jr., Steve Vai, John Mayer and Sheryl Crow.

Clapton has contributed several guitars to the auction, including a 2019 Fender Custom Shop Stratocaster, which he played onstage at the 2019 Crossroads Festival in Dallas, and a metallic blue Stratocaster that he played at the 2023 festival in Los Angeles.

There are also three guitars signed by Clapton and over three dozen artists who played at this year’s fest, including the “Blackie” Stratocaster built to commemorate the 2007 festival in Chicago, featuring the Clapton-created sunshine logo for Crossroads Centre Antigua.

The auction also includes guitars donated by some of Clapton's friends who didn’t appear at the festival, as well as several VIP experiences.

Those interested in bidding can get a preview of some highlights from the auction at Heritage’s New York City offices November 21-22 and 27-30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

More info can be found at ha.com.

